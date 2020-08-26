PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another Philadelphia police car was set on fire overnight. It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of the 3rd Police District at 11th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia.

Most of the damage can be seen on the passenger side wheel well. That cop car has since been towed away and police say it is a total loss.

Police say they are investigating this as an arson as they now search for who did it.

This comes after similar incidents last month, where someone set fire to four Philadelphia police cars in West Philadelphia and in Center City.

In all of the cases, the suspect was seen fleeing on a bicycle.

A woman who lives nearby tells Eyewitness News she’s disappointed to hear this happened yet again.

“There’s a lot of national turmoil right now so… I guess I’m not really surprised if I’m going to be completely honest,” resident Heather Gantz said. It’s still obviously very disturbing, but I would hope that some change can be made on a national level and hopefully we can kind of resolve some of the major issues that we have going on.”

No word yet if police have any plans to secure their vehicles when they’re not in use.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.