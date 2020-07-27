CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple Philadelphia police cars were set on fire across the city overnight. Now investigators are trying to figure out who set fires to at least four patrol vehicles.

Eyewitness News was outside the University City Police District offices at 40th and Chestnut Streets, where one police car there was set on fire. It was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Officers on the scene say someone tried to set the front of the cop car on fire.

University of Pennsylvania Police cameras captured a white man, wearing a flannel shirt, carrying a backpack and riding a white Cannondale bicycle, leaving the scene.

Another police vehicle was set on fire, not far from there, at 39th Street and Lancaster Avenue. This happened outside of the 16th District station. The damage to that vehicle is minor.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Two other police vehicles were set on fire closer to Center City. One was in Chinatown in the 6th District and the other in Old City at 7th and Chestnut Streets.

It’s not clear what type of devices were used to set the vehicles on fire, but in most cases, the fire was set in the front wheel wells.

Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.

No arrests have been made.

Comments