PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple Philadelphia police cars were set on fire across the city overnight. Now investigators are trying to figure out who set fires to at least four patrol vehicles.

Busy morning already in @PhiladelphiaGov. At least 4 @PhillyPolice vehicles were set on fire. It’s not clear what was used to start the fires, but most of the damage was minor @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1tLiOWVSjz — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 27, 2020

Eyewitness News was outside the University City Police District offices at 40th and Chestnut Streets, where one police car there was set on fire. It was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Officers on the scene say someone tried to set the front of the cop car on fire.

University of Pennsylvania Police cameras captured a white man, wearing a flannel shirt, carrying a backpack and riding a white Cannondale bicycle, leaving the scene.

Another police vehicle was set on fire, not far from there, at 39th Street and Lancaster Avenue. This happened outside of the 16th District station. The damage to that vehicle is minor.

Daytime video shows the damage after a police car was set on fire outside @PhillyPolice Univeristy District at 40th and Chestnut. 3 other cop cars were also set on fire elsewhere. Police are investigating what was used to set to the fires, and who did it @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CRoBWUhUru — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 27, 2020

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Two other police vehicles were set on fire closer to Center City. One was in Chinatown in the 6th District and the other in Old City at 7th and Chestnut Streets.

.@PhillyPolice now calling the scenes where cop cars were set on fire “crime scenes.” This is the location at 11th and Vine outside of the @PPD06Dist in Chinatown @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/c4Ofk3xX00 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 27, 2020

It’s not clear what type of devices were used to set the vehicles on fire, but in most cases, the fire was set in the front wheel wells.

Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.

No arrests have been made.