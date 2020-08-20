PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region’s only Black-owned talk-radio station is celebrating its founders day. This comes on the heels of Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first Black woman, and Asian American woman, to accept the nomination for vice president.

WURD Radio has made its mark in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and as the only Black-owned and operated station celebrates the life and legacy of its founder, Sara Lomax-Reese, the current CEO, says “it’s absolutely critical for our voices to be heard even louder now more than ever before.”

Lomax-Reese’s father, Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr., advocated for economic empowerment, wealth creation, and the health and wellness in the Black community.

“He was a physician, he was an incredibly successful entrepreneur, he was a philanthropist. He contributed to a lot of the African American arts and institutions in the city,” Lomax-Reese said.

Founded in 2002, the station continues to champion the underserved. In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the woman’s right to vote, at least one of Thursday’s panels will address women’s suffrage.

Kamala Harris Makes History, Formally Accepts Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination

“We’re looking forward to have a really robust conversation about Black women voters and power and voices,” Lomax-Reese said.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect as Harris made history Wednesday night by accepting the Democratic nomination for the vice president of the United States.

Lomax-Reese says she feels energized to maintain a spotlight of inequities and believes Harris will ignite a fire in others.

“As a Black woman who is running this radio station, I feel very passionately about the role and the impact and the opportunities that Black women bring to all kinds of conversations and issues in a unique and special way,” Lomax-Reese said.

As the radio station celebrates the major contributions its founder made to Philadelphia, it’s also looking to the possibilities the future holds.