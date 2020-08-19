WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech from the Chase Center in Wilmington Wednesday night. Before that, former President Barack Obama, speaking in Philadelphia, issued a blistering rebuke of the Trump presidency.

Sen. Harris arrived at the Chase Center around 8:30 p.m. and kicked off the event with a plea for people to vote.

Then, the largely empty building, decorated in lights and flags, served as the venue for her to accept history.

The third night of the Democratic National Convention held the most important moment yet.

Harris formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, making her the first Black and south Asian woman on a major party ticket to do so.

Prior to her introduction, a video showcased Harris back on her own presidential campaign trail, rallying for women, and especially women of color.

In her live acceptance speech, Harris spoke of her immigrant parents and of dignity and equality.

“She taught us to conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people,” Harris said of her mother. “And the fight for justice is a shared responsibility.”

She also used the moment to loft criticism toward President Donald Trump.

“We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work; a president who will bring all of us together,” Harris said.

While crowds were not welcome at the Chase Center, right outside the media security checkpoint, a small group of onlookers gathered, some supported Joe Biden and Harris and others held signs supporting Trump.