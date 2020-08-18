Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 18-year-old man was killed and four others, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of 30th and Cumberland Streets.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the head and later died at the hospital.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg and is in serious condition.
A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were also both shot but there is no word on their conditions.
A 24-year-old man was shot once in the hand and once in the left arm. His condition is not known at this time.
No arrests have been made.
