Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday along the 100 block of North Peach Street.
According to officials, the boy was shot once in the left shoulder.
He was rushed to the hospital by police where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting came just hours after a 12-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in North Philadelphia.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.