Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be underdogs as they kick off the NBA Playoffs Monday night against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers won three of their four regular season match-ups after the restart of the season.
But, they will be without All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons had surgery last week after he dislocated his left knee on Aug. 5 in the Sixers win over the Washington Wizards.
Coach Brett Brown hinted that rookie Matisse Thybulle could start in his place.
Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.