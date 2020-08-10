Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The process is a painful one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team updated the status of all-stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on Monday.
Simmons had surgery Monday after he dislocated his left knee last week. He will rehab in Philadelphia and as of now, the team has listed him as out indefinitely.
Meanwhile, Embiid will miss Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, who are unbeaten in the Orlando bubble.
Embiid was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers when he awkwardly stepped on the stanchion behind the basket.
