PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Webster Street.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead on the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
