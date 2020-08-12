PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Philly half marathon has been canceled. Officials say the Human Rock ‘N’ Roll Half Marathon will not be held in Philadelphia this year or next year.
Organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to cancel until further notice.
“With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia cannot take place in 2020. We also regret to advise that we cannot operate the event in 2021,” organizers announced Wednesday.
There is no word on when the event will resume in Philadelphia. Officials say they are continuing to evaluate possible future events in the area.
The run, which also takes place throughout the U.S. and in other countries, has also been canceled or modified in other areas.
The pandemic has also forced organizers of the Broad Street Run to postpone the event until October 2020.
