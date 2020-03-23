LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY:Gov. Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Broad Street Run, coronavirus, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday. The 10-mile race originally scheduled for May will now take place on Oct. 4.

Registration will automatically transfer unless the runner wishes to transfer it. The normal $15 transfer fee will be waived.

Runners can also defer their registration until the Broad Street Run in 2021.

For more information, click here.

Comments