PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Broad Street Run has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday. The 10-mile race originally scheduled for May will now take place on Oct. 4.
Registration will automatically transfer unless the runner wishes to transfer it. The normal $15 transfer fee will be waived.
Runners can also defer their registration until the Broad Street Run in 2021.
