Comments
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — The controversial owners of Atilis Gym say their business license has been revoked after months of defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s shutdown orders. Councilmembers voted 5-1 to revoke the gym’s license Tuesday evening.
Owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti have reopened their gym several times following Murphy’s closure of gyms during the pandemic. The duo has been arrested and have had contempt orders issued against them as they continually defied the orders.
The gym’s owners have vowed to continue their fight to keep their gym open.
You must log in to post a comment.