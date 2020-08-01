BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, have reopened again Saturday just days after they were arrested. On Monday, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti were taken into custody for repeatedly defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s shutdown order.
VIDEO: Authorities Arrest Owners Of Atilis Gym In Bellmawr After Continuously Defying New Jersey Shutdown Order
Last week, a judge issued a contempt order against them.
On Facebook, the owners claim they have reorganized their business as they continue to fight the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
