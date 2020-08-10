GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township Police say a homeowner and promoter have been charged after they broke up a pool party with more than 250 people in attendance. The party took place at a home on Prospect Court Sunday afternoon.
Last week, police got wind that homeowner Jeffery Davis Jr. was planning on hosting a large for-profit pool party in violation of New Jersey’s ban on large gatherings.
Officers warned Davis against the party on Aug. 6 but on Sunday, officers observed a massive party at the house between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police say social distancing was not practiced and few of the approximately 250 attendees were wearing face masks.
Officers broke up the party but say those leaving the home littered the street with trash. Police also say loud music was playing in violation of the township’s noise ordinance, and eight vehicles were ticketed for parking violations.
Davis and the promoter, Marheem Miller of Camden, were charged with three counts of violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders.
On Monday, Gov. Murphy expressed his outrage after seeing bars and parties in the Garden State over the weekend, with people not wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
You must log in to post a comment.