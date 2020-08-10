TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his outrage Monday after seeing bars and parties in the Garden State over the weekend, with people not wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“Come on man, this can’t go on,” Murphy said.

Gov. Murphy was visibly frustrated after seeing more pictures of unmasked crowds not social distancing in the Garden State.

“Once again, we are seeing documented news reports of numerous examples of bars that may have been trying to do the right thing once patrons got in but whose lines were filled with people not social distancing or wearing masks,” he said.

The governor even went as far as naming some of the bars where lines could be seen. New Jersey State Police were also called to break up another massive house party over the weekend.

“The 400-plus attendees at a house party in Howell, eight different agencies responded to that executive order. Charges against the homeowner have been authorized,” said State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan.

All of this comes on the heels of the governor’s order to roll back indoor gatherings to 25 people just two weeks ago in light of other unauthorized gatherings at homes and rental properties.

While New Jersey’s COVID-19 case counts are down, transmission rates and hospitalizations are also now on the decline. But Gov. Murphy says he has no reservations about what may need to happen to make sure it stays that way.

“This is not a game, standing around maskless in a crowd outside of a bar is just as big a knucklehead move as standing around maskless. If we have to shut places down to protect public health, then we will,” Murphy said. “Consider this your warning before you go out drinking this weekend.”