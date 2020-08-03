PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — New Jersey is tightening up its restrictions on indoor gatherings as the coronavirus rate of transmission continues to climb. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of the room’s capacity with a maximum of 25 people until further notice.

New Jersey had previously relaxed its restrictions allowing 100 people at indoor gatherings.

The new capacity includes indoor house parties.

UPDATE: We are retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings. Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room’s capacity – with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100. To be clear, this tightening caps indoor house parties at 25 people – period. pic.twitter.com/MWt4YtNQHI — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 3, 2020

Health officials reported 264 new coronavirus tests Monday, bringing the statewide total to 182,614. There were also another 10 coronavirus-related deaths as the death toll nears 14,000.

NEW: We’ve received 264 new positive #COVID19 test results, pushing our statewide cumulative total since March 4th to 182,614. pic.twitter.com/lEeojMaLsD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, New Jersey’s expenses responding to the coronavirus crisis have nearly tripled since May, climbing from $197 million to $573 million, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

The 204-page spreadsheet obtained through the state’s public records law shows $573 million in expenses through July 19. As in May, the lion’s share of costs stems from the state’s Law and Public Safety Department, which houses the state police.

But the latest document shows the state Agriculture Department accounting for the next biggest share of expenditures, mostly for school meals that appear to be part of a federal program.

A message seeking an explanation was left Monday with the governor’s office.

The charges are for as little as $2.66 for a Zoom-related expense within the Treasury Department to multiple six-figure costs. There are items for face shields, office supplies, Tyvek suits. The Law and Public Safety Department made at least two payments of $775,000 for a morgue for lease payments in May and June.

For many items, it’s unclear what was purchased because the payee lines in the document have only what appears to be an invoice number.

The expenses are a growing fraction of the state’s nearly $40 billion budget and come as the state is seeing a dropoff in tax revenue, with a 16.6% unemployment rate.

They also exceed some of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposals from before the outbreak hit in March. For example, he had sought $80 million to remediate the state’s lead drinking water infrastructure. Fifty million dollars would have financed an expanded college tuition program Murphy was seeking.

It’s not clear how the state will pay for the unplanned expenses, but New Jersey got about $2.4 billion in federal funds through the CARES Act, and Murphy has already petitioned the Democrat-led Legislature to use $600 million of that funding to finance state operations.

New Jersey is in the second of three reopening phases, but Murphy warned last week that virus trends are heading in the wrong direction and setting off alarm bells. The rate of transmission, which indicates the number of people an infected person spreads the virus to, has climbed from below 1 to 1.49 on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.