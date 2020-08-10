Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the chest in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. This happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday along the 1100 block of South Peach Street.
According to police, the 29-year-old was shot in the left side of his chest, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting follows a weekend where nearly two dozen people were shot in Philadelphia including two children.
