PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the weekend, nearly two dozen people were shot in Philadelphia and two of those victims were children. Police say one of 22 people who were shot between Saturday and Sunday died.

The two children are listed in stable condition.

One child suffered a graze wound to the back in a triple shooting on the 1500 block of Napa Street in the city’s Gray’s Ferry neighborhood Sunday night.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is recovering.

Another child was shot on Saturday night in Olney. Police say the 11-year-old was walking down the 6000 block of A Street, near the Olney Recreation Center.

He suffered graze wounds to the shoulder and back of his head. The boy was transported to Saint Christopher’s Hospital in stable condition.

As of midnight Monday, Philadelphia has had 256 homicides in 2020.

According to statistics released by Philadelphia police, there were 77 shootings last week and one homicide.

Homicides are up 24% over 2019.

It’s also the highest number going back to 2007.