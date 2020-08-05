PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Montgomery and Bucks Counties as Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region on Tuesday. The NWS says there was a total of five tornadoes across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The general locations of the tornados are:

Kent And New Castle Counties, Del. Cape May County, N.J. Ocean County, N.J. Bucks County, Pa. Montgomery County, Pa.

A sixth tornado was confirmed in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

The Philadelphia region is in recovery mode Wednesday morning after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the area yesterday.

Five tornadoes swept through parts of the region, leaving behind extreme damage.

In Bucks County, the wild winds damaged parts of the Doylestown Hospital and adjoining buildings, including one that houses a daycare center.

Tornado winds caused part of the roof to collapse at the Children’s Village child care center. Four children and two teachers were treated for minor injuries and were released. No one else on the campus was hurt.

Cars parked in the Doylestown Hospital parking lot were thrown around, some landing on top of other vehicles.

Strong winds made a mess out of the parking lot at #Doylestown Hospital this morning. I spoke to one young lady whose car landed on top of another car. It was just her second day working at the hospital. Fortunately, no one on the campus was seriously hurt @CBSPhilly #cbs3weather pic.twitter.com/186qmTXWZ3 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 4, 2020

Funnel clouds were also seen along the Jersey Shore from Cape May County to Atlantic County. Residents in Marmora are grateful no one was injured after a tornado rolled through the town just outside of Ocean City.

There was a similar site in Strathmere but the damage was less severe.

Authorities in Dover, Delaware declared a state of emergency after crews responded to multiple calls for tornado damage in the city. The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down in Kent and New Castle Counties.