PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tropical Storm Isaias packed a powerful punch as it swept across the region on Tuesday. From heavy rains to powerful winds, neighborhoods in Philadelphia, the suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware felt the storm’s impact.

In Doylestown, the roof of a hospital and adjoining buildings, including one that houses a daycare center collapsed. Several cars in the parking lot were also overturned by strong winds.

No injuries have been reported.

Earlier in the day authorities in Dover, Delaware declared a state of emergency after crews responded to multiple calls for possible tornado damage in the city.

Meanwhile, the city of Middletown is assessing some devastating damage.

Flooding was a major issue in Philadelphia and the nearby counties. Philadelphia police reported a number of cars around the city were stuck in high waters.

Among some of the damage left behind, a home in the city’s Parkwood section sustained some damage to its roof.

In Delaware County, CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija experienced the effects of the storm. She tweeted out a video Tuesday morning after a tree fell on to her home along the Main Line.

We heard a loud boom and this tree fell onto the house. Please be careful! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/34mdpvpyot — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) August 4, 2020

Also in Delaware County, police formed a barrier in Prospect Park to block cars from heading into flooded roads under the Amtrak Bridge.

CBS3’s Joe Holden spotted first responders rescuing two children from a roof in Darby Borough as water from the Darby Creek flooded the center of town.

First responders rescued two children from a roof here in Darby Borough as water from the Darby Creek inundated the center of town. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/r8BKHEqI8d — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 4, 2020

He also found flooding along SEPTA’s 102 Trolley Line just beyond the MacDade Boulevard station. Service has been suspended as a result.

Flooded tracks along @SEPTA ‘s #102 Trolley line, just beyond MacDade Blvd. station. Service has been suspended. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MQPW1bGiu3 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 4, 2020

SEPTA’s media relations also posted incredible video of flooding at the Haverford Station along the Norristown High Speed Line. Earlier in the day, service had been suspended due to high water levels.

🎥 Check out the flooding at Haverford Station on the Norristown High Speed Line! For the latest information, visit https://t.co/1juYihnQQs or follow @SEPTA #SEPTAnews @SEPTA_SOCIAL @SEPTAPHILLY pic.twitter.com/tvOTppS05S — SEPTA Media Relations (@SEPTANews) August 4, 2020

Central Bucks police shared photos on their Facebook page showing flooding along Veterans Lane.

They also shared a photo of the bleachers at Central Bucks West turned over as a result of the powerful winds.