By CBS3 Staff
DOYLESTOWN

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Strong winds have damaged parts of the Doylestown Hospital and adjoining buildings, including one that houses a daycare center at the hospital. Crews were called to the hospital on the 500 block of  W. State Road just before noon Tuesday for a report of a roof collapse from possible tornado damage at the child care center.

Hospital officials tell Eyewitness News the children in the daycare are sheltered and are being moved to Lenape Jr. High School to reunite with family.

Several cars in the parking lot were overturned by the strong winds. A tornado has yet to be confirmed in the area.

There have been no reported injuries.

