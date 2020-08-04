DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Strong winds have damaged parts of the Doylestown Hospital and adjoining buildings, including one that houses a daycare center at the hospital. Crews were called to the hospital on the 500 block of W. State Road just before noon Tuesday for a report of a roof collapse from possible tornado damage at the child care center.
Hospital officials tell Eyewitness News the children in the daycare are sheltered and are being moved to Lenape Jr. High School to reunite with family.
High winds strike Doylestown Hospital, partially tearing roof off of Children's Village daycare. No reports of serious injuries. Tornado not confirmed but winds were strong enough to overturn vehicles in parking lot. #IsaiasBucks pic.twitter.com/pDRPPWuSc0
— BucksCountyGovt (@BucksCountyGovt) August 4, 2020
Several cars in the parking lot were overturned by the strong winds. A tornado has yet to be confirmed in the area.
There have been no reported injuries.
