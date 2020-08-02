PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well, the team said Sunday night.

The Eagles said they received confirmation Pederson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Pederson alerted the Eagles in an unscheduled team meeting after receiving a second positive test, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus, who first reported the positive test.

Pederson is asymptomatic and feeling fine, a source said. A staffer who was in close contact with Pederson was also sent home. https://t.co/DnYDjju7wS — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 3, 2020

An Eagles staff who came in close contact with Pederson was sent home, McManus reported.

According to ESPN, Pederson’s believed to have contracted COVID-19 outside of the NovaCare Complex.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced on Wednesday tested positive for the virus.

Johnson, along with offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nathan Gerry, were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. It’s unclear if Mailata or Gerry have tested positive for the coronavirus.