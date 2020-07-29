PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson wrote in a tweet Wednesday that he feels “feel strong and ready to go.”

Johnson, along with offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nathan Gerry, were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Johnson’s revealed his positive test two minutes after the Eagles’ announcement.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

Per the NFL-NFLPA policy, the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for “a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

It’s unclear if Mailata or Gerry have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said he had tested negative for COVID-19 over the past few months after traveling, which included the OL Masterminds Summit that was held 18 days ago in Dallas, Texas.

“I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well,” Johnson said in a statement.