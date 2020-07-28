PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Eagles began arriving at the NovaCare Complex Monday for the first of several days of COVID-19 testing. One player that will not be joining the team is newly acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Goodwin has informed the team that he will be opting out of the 2020 NFL season.
Source: #Eagles speedy WR Marquise Goodwin plans to opt-out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He has informed the team, who traded for him during the draft. Goodwin has a 5-month daughter after his wife previously had three miscarriages. Family is the most important.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020
The 29-year-old Goodwin just welcomed a daughter to his family earlier this year, and as Rapoport points out, Goodwin and his wife have had difficulties with child birth previously. So, Goodwin is taking advantage of the NFL’s opt-out clause in order to protect his family.
I’m a #GirlDad 😍💕🌈 pic.twitter.com/LbfS59ZNuX
— MG (@marquisegoodwin) February 23, 2020
The Eagles acquired Goodwin in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during this year’s NFL Draft while swapping sixth round picks. The receiver has been plagued by injuries during his career, playing in 16 games just once, in 2017, but was expected to add another speedy weapon on the outside for quarterback Carson Wentz.
