PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies aren’t playing again tonight because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Major League Baseball. But the Eagles returned to work today just down the street at the NovaCare Complex.

Football is back with a rash of players deciding to opt-out of the NFL season before it officially begins including newly-acquired Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin and his wife have a five-month-old baby after experiencing multiple miscarriages, so it’s a very understandable decision.

But it does mean there are more targets available for first-round pick Jalen Reagor, especially with the news that Alshon Jeffery has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The 21st overall selection is in camp having signed his $13.3 million deal over the weekend and brings an element to the wide receiving unit that was sorely missed when DeSean Jackson was out — speed.

He says Jackson called him after he was drafted.

“He told me to go in with a mission on my mind. Go in with a chip on my shoulder and just know that I can make a big contribution. It’s the reason why this organization drafted me, they believed in me,” Reagor said.

On Monday, Carson Wentz and several other players reported for camp.

They are following the league’s COVID-19 safety plan.

The players will have three weeks of training before putting on the pads next month.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.