Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Student Union rallied with dozens of parents, teachers and staff on Saturday afternoon in Center City. They’re asking for an all-virtual start to the school year and to remove police officers from the schools.
They held signs and chanted messages in support of funding schools, Black Lives Matter and police reform.
Saturday’s rally follows a contentious Board of Education meeting this week about the district’s plan to return children to classrooms in September.
The Philadelphia School Board on Friday delayed a vote on the district’s reopening plan until Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.