PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School Board is delaying a vote on the district’s reopening plan until next Thursday. The virtual meeting lasted more than eight hours Thursday night, ending after midnight.
Under the plan, students will be able to attend the Digital Academy or hybrid classes of up to two days of in-person instruction.
After hearing testimony from more than 100 people, School Superintendent Dr. William Hite recommended that the board take its time to consider their input and revise the plan.
“You have students and families, and staff members who have been on the front lines of these issues since March 13, and I think that’s really important to take these things into consideration and come back with a recommendation based on all of those considerations,” Dr. Hite said.
Right now, schools are being deep-cleaned. Once the buildings are occupied, those high-touch points will be sanitized throughout the day.
Parents meanwhile have until Aug. 4 to decide if they want their children to go to the Digital Academy.
