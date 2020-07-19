OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Manco & Manco Pizza announced plans for a phased reopening beginning Sunday afternoon. This announcement, made on Facebook, comes after the Ocean City pizza shop closed following employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Manco & Manco says the reopening will be done in stages. The 9th Street location will reopen for delivery, pick-up and curbside pick-up starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The shop says pick-up will be available for whole pies, fried food and beverages only. They also say that single slices will be reintroduced in the near future.
The 12th Street location remains closed, but according to the Facebook post, the plan is to reopen that location soon.
The owners said 200 additional people were tested for the coronavirus and only one person tested positive. That person is currently asymptomatic and is self-quarantining for 14 days.
Manco & Manco says that masks must be work when interacting with their employees.
The post ended with the Manco Family thanking its patrons for their understanding.
You must log in to post a comment.