OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A popular pizza shop in Ocean City, New Jersey is closed for cleaning Tuesday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. Manco & Manco released a statement on Facebook explaining they have not been mandated to close, but BioBlast Inc. is coming in to clean on July 14.

Two of the employees who tested positive were asymptomatic.

The three affected employees are self-quarantining for 14 days and will be re-tested before returning to work.

Manco & Manco plans on reopening Wednesday, July 15, continuing to enforce health safety protocols and adding a few additional ones.

The pizza shop is suspending the sale of pizza slices. Only whole pizza pies will be available until further notice.

Safety seals, which were originally only placed on delivery items, will now be added to all pick-up and curbside pizza boxes to limit employee-food contact.

They are also adding a UV-C light technology to frequently sanitize high-touch areas including credit card terminals and touch screen tablets and computers.

Employees will continue wearing masks 100% of the time and will frequently clean their hands and workstations. Daily temperature checks are given and any employee with a temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher will be sent home until they self-quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Manco & Manco notes that the Somers Point location has not been exposed to COVID-19 and will be open Tuesday, July 14, but the location will also be sanitized by BioBlast Inc.