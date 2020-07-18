OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Ocean City say a man’s body was recovered Saturday morning. According to officials, a fisherman found the body in the Great Harbor Inlet between Longport and Ocean City around 6 a.m. Saturday.
The fisherman called 911 and Longport fire and police personnel were called to the scene.
The Longport Fire Department launched a boat and was able to recover the body.
This is the same area where Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon, was reported on July 12. Ikbal had gone into the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, when the family members started struggling in the strong currents, authorities have said. The two family members made it safely back to shore, but Ikbal soon disappeared from view.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and working to identify the body.
Ikbal’s family has been notified that a body was recovered.
