OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) – Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing after he swam out into a South Jersey waterway in a bid to rescue two family members. Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon, was reported missing shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday along an unprotected beach in Ocean City.
Ikbal had gone in to the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, when the family members started struggling in the strong currents, authorities have said. The two family members made it safely back to shore, but Ikbal soon disappeared from view.
A search involving Coast Guard crews and local emergency responders was soon launched and continued until dusk Sunday. It resumed early Monday but was called off Monday night.
