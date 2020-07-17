PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are stepping up their presence in crime hot spots across the city this weekend. Police say the increased presence will give communities hard hit by crime “relief from the violence that continues to adversely impact quality of life.”
A notice on PPD crime prevention efforts for this weekend pic.twitter.com/EcxIYkDRXb
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 17, 2020
“We are committed to working in collaboration with our communities in preventing and disrupting violent crime,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. “We will be operating in a strategic manner, with deliberate focus on those individuals and groups responsible for the violence in our communities, while safeguarding the liberties of or our valued community partners.”
Police Believe Pregnant Murder Victim’s Boyfriend Was Intended Target In North Philly Shooting
Police say the increase will be “data-driven and offender focused.”
As of Thursday night, police say there have been 227 homicides in the city so far this year, up 30% from this time last year.
You must log in to post a comment.