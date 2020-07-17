PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have identified a pregnant woman who was shot in the head and killed in North Philadelphia. Initially, police believed this was a domestic incident, however, their investigation has revealed that 25-year-old Shaliyah Davis was not the intended target.

It was the male acquaintance that was in the vehicle with her at the time who police believe the shooter was after.

Witnesses say that mother-to-be was sitting in an SUV on the 2500 block of West Berks Street Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. when a man opened the passenger side door and shot her in the head.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital. However, life-saving measures weren’t enough. Davis died a few hours later. She was four months pregnant.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby store caught the suspect running away soon after the shooting. Detectives are hoping someone will be able to identify him.

“He was chased by another individual and as a result of some video that we recovered, it appears that the second individual may have been firing shots, or at least was chasing the original shooter with a gun,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to identify the assailant and hold him accountable for this tragic act.”

Police say Davis was in North Philadelphia visiting family and was about to head home when this tragedy occurred.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

