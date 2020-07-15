Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are just days away from a potential showdown between the City of Philadelphia and members of a homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The city has issued an eviction notice for the encampment with a deadline of Friday.
Members of that encampment spoke to the media again Wednesday.
They talked about what they said is a “lack” of affordable housing and mismanagement at the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
“I got so much anger about the way this agency is devastating this community and leaving everything in ruins while they’re getting paid off our backs,” one of the members said.
It’s unclear if the city will bring in police to forcibly remove the encampment.
