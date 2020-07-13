PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of a homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway are vowing to stay put despite an ultimatum from the city. City officials gave members of the encampment until the end of this week to clear out.
The members held a press event Monday, saying they’re not going anywhere until they get affordable housing.
“This is for the city of Philadelphia, this is for the encampment, this is for every encampment that I’ve heard or seen. We are not going to stop fighting until we get what we deserve. We are not going to leave until we feel so that our demands are being met,” an encampment member said.
City officials have not said if police will be used to forcibly remove the encampment.
