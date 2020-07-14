CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All large public events in Philadelphia have been canceled until February 2021 due to COVID-19 risks. City officials are expected to provide further details during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

City officials did not specify which events would be canceled but they did say the cancelation includes any event that is sponsored or sanctioned by the City of Philadelphia. That includes the Broad Street Run, the Philadelphia Marathon, the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Mummers Parade.

The Broad Street Run was originally scheduled for May but had been rescheduled for Oct. 4. 

You can watch the city’s press conference on CBSN Philadelphia at 1 p.m. 

