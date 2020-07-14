PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a week since 2-year-old King Hill was reported missing, and Philadelphia police are “leaving no stone unturned” in their investigation to find him.

“I can’t sleep because my son’s out there,” said Amber Hill, King’s mother. “Every day that goes past, it’s just horrible for me. I can’t be by myself.”

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit have interviewed everyone involved in the boy’s care, including a babysitter who claims she dropped the child off with his mother near 31st and Diamond Streets. King’s mother says that handoff never happened.

“The babysitter, she’s lying on her end, completely. I just know she is,” Hill said. “You never dropped my son off, you never did none of that. You’re lying, you’re a liar.”

Hill said her son was supposed to be in the care of his stepfather. The stepfather called police last Tuesday when he realized neither the babysitter nor the mother had King.

“The stepfather reached out to her and asked how the child was doing. He was going to drop something off at the house,” said Capt. Mark Burgmann, commanding officer of SUV. “That’s what alerted to her, he’s not here, and that’s when it all came to light.”

Monday night, community members searched a trail near 33rd and Diamond Streets in Fairmount Park, an effort which was fruitless.

“I am enraged that the community isn’t enraged that a 2-year-old has been missing since Tuesday,” said Rick Ford, the search organizer. “We’re going to keep doing this until we get some answers.”

Hill tearfully pleaded for her son’s safe return.

“Everyone is just messed up right now but we’re not going to stop looking for him. I’m not going to stop looking for him,” she said.

Capt. Burgmann called the case a “top priority.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (215) 685-3251/(215) 685-3264 or tips@phillypolice.com