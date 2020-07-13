PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are pleading with the public for information on missing 2-year-old King Hill. They say they’re leaving no stone unturned in their investigation.

Police at the Special Victims Unit are still searching for 2-year-old King, who went missing almost a week ago Tuesday. They say they’re growing concerned.

The 2-year-old was reported missing by his stepfather last week after a babysitter told him that she had dropped off baby King at her mother’s house.

The babysitter told police she left the baby with King’s mother — a claim the mother has denied to police.

Last week, police said that someone is lying in this case, but that doesn’t seem to have been resolved at this point.

‘Somebody’s Not Telling Us The Truth’: Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old King Hill

SVU says they’ve allocated several resources to this case and continue to work around the clock.

No one is in custody at this point.

They did mention a witness reported seeing King on July 4th — a claim they are currently vetting.

But they have not located the 2-year-old to this point and are appealing to the public for any additional information.

No reward has been offered.

“It has been a while now. It’s been almost a week since the child has been reported missing, it’s been more than that since the child has been seen so certainly I’m concerned,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann. “We remain very hopeful, but as I said, we’re not going to stop looking until we find this child.”

Officials say missing children continue to be the No. 1 priority for the department, and they’ll continue looking for King but continue to stress if you know something to please contact police.