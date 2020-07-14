CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — School resumes Sept. 8th in Cherry Hill, whether it’s in an actual classroom or a virtual one. On Tuesday, the school district released its reopening plan for the fall.

As school districts across the nation prepare to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, cleaning, testing and procedure changes are top priorities. That includes Cherry Hill Public Schools.

On Tuesday night, district leaders unveiled their proposed plan.

“Our custodians continue to work. Our buildings and grounds folks continue to work, the entire time that the buildings were closed,” one person said.

At-home screening for any COVID-19 symptoms will be required, including keeping children at home with temperatures above 100.4 degrees.

Hand sanitizer will be required in every classroom, entrances and large spaces. Visitors will not be allowed in the school and all school field trips off school property will cease to exist.

But that decision will be re-evaluated after the new year.

“It’s important to mention field trips that leave the building because there will be field trip experiences that classes will go on but it’ll be done remotely,” one person said.

Students and school personnel will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the building, and students must wear their masks at the bus stop, as well as on the bus.

We’re told bus drivers will also be required to wear a mask.

Students’ bus seats will be assigned and all buses will be sanitized between routes.

Depending on the student’s needs, children will also have a mixture of in-person learning as well as virtual learning, meaning children would only be in the classroom a few times a week depending on their cohort.

Meetings will be held virtually.

And parents have the option to continue full remote learning from home through Feb. 1, 2021.

One item not discussed tonight, the plan should a teacher or student test positive. The district is waiting for guidance from the state.

Cherry Hill Public Schools will vote on the proposed plan in two weeks on July 28.

Philadelphia will announce its reopening plan Wednesday morning.