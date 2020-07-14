Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia will announce its reopening plan Wednesday at 10 a.m. But before that announcement is made the city’s teachers union is weighing in on possibly returning to the classroom.
The union released a list of recommendations to allow for in-person learning.
They include testing, contact tracing, cleaning and alternatives to in-person instruction.
According to a survey from the union, most teachers prefer a hybrid model, where students go to school buildings in shifts.
