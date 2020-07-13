BEAR, Del. (CBS) – A grand jury in New Castle County indicted 20-year-old Dejoynay Ferguson for the September 2019 murder of a 4-month-old after police say she suffocated the baby at the day care where she worked. This happened at the Little People Child Development Center in Bear.
On Monday, Ferguson was indicted on a single count of murder by abuse or neglect, which replaced the original charge of first-degree murder and 42 counts of first-degree child abuse against the victim.
Investigators say Ferguson placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive. She then placed the baby back in her crib.
Police say about 20 minutes later, Ferguson alerted the day care owner that the child was unresponsive. The infant was taken to the Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
After the initial incident, Delaware State Police identified four additional child victims, ranging in age from one month to 15 months of age.
Ferguson remains in the custody of Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.
