Comments
BEAR, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware day care worker has been charged with the murder of a 4-month-old baby. Delaware State Police say the baby was under the care of 19-year-old Dejoynay M. Ferguson at the Little People Child Development Center in Bear.
BEAR, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware day care worker has been charged with the murder of a 4-month-old baby. Delaware State Police say the baby was under the care of 19-year-old Dejoynay M. Ferguson at the Little People Child Development Center in Bear.
Investigators say Ferguson placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive. She then placed the baby back in her crib.
Police say, about 20 minutes later, Ferguson alerted the day care owner that the child was unresponsive.
The infant was taken to the Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Ferguson has been charged with first-degree murder.
As a result of the incident and ongoing investigation, the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the facility indefinitely.
You must log in to post a comment.