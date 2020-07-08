PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old girl’s foot was severely injured in an accident with an illegal explosive device inside an East Germantown home. It happened on the second floor of a home on the 5500 block of Blakemore Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the victim and two other teens were in a bedroom when an unknown illegal explosive device went off, causing severe injuries to victim’s right foot. Police say she was bleeding heavily but was conscious.
“Most of her right foot is gone,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
She was transported to Einstein Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Police are investigating how the device went off and exactly what type of explosive it was.
This is the second consecutive night a child was injured by an explosive device in the city. On Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his hand while playing with an explosive device.
