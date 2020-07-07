Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his left hand while he was playing with an explosive device. It happened in the city’s Kensington neighborhood near G Street and Allegheny Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Police believe the device was either an M-80 or possibly a quarter stick of dynamite because of the sound it created and damage it caused.
