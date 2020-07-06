PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some summer attractions are opening later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now, they are welcoming people who need a break from the heat.

Kids and parents alike have been looking forward to the day spraygrounds reopen in the city, especially being in the middle of a heatwave.

With city pools closed this season, spraygrounds will provide some much-needed relief from the heat.

HAPPENING TODAY: #Philly’s 91 spraygrounds are open! M-F from 9am-3pm, they may be reserved for rec center campers if there is a camp operating, but after that & on weekends, they are open to the public. Come out & cool down! 😎 FIND ONE NEAR YOU: https://t.co/TxG6HcF2sN pic.twitter.com/6PRwC6Lvx7 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 6, 2020

Mander Playground is not only opening its sprayground Monday, but it’s opening its summer camp as well.

Campers couldn’t wait to run through the sprayground at Mander Playground in North Philadelphia.

Mander is one of 91 recreation center spraygrounds reopening across the city today.

One hundred and twenty of the city’s recreation center camps are reopening across the city as well.

When asked about concerns over children possibly spreading COVID-19 by playing together, Mayor Jim Kenney said it’s also vitally important for kids to get outdoor recreation this summer.

“Certainly we have to take precautions, obviously everyone’s wearing a mask, we ask the kids to wear a mask when they’re not under the water, but we can’t lock them up in the house and expect them not to go crazy like the rest of the adults are,” Kenney said.

Many of the recreation center’s spraygrounds, like Mander, are reserved for campers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., then they open to the public.

Keep in mind that while the spraygrounds and playgrounds are open, the restrooms remain closed.