By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Strong thunderstorms packed a major punch as they swept through the region on Monday. Heavy winds brought down trees, including one that landed on a car in Bensalem on Bristol Road near District Court 12.

One person was trapped in the vehicle but eventually freed by fire crews. There is no word if that person suffered any injuries.

 

Officers in Winslow Township, New Jersey also made a rescue Monday. This one was after a passenger needed to be freed from a flooded vehicle.

Officials used this time to remind people to not put yourself in danger and stay out of the water.

Pea-sized hail was also reported in parts of Philadelphia.

Some people even found some palm-sized hail.

While a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire Philadelphia region until 11 p.m. Monday. A flash flood warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Bucks County, Burlington County, Gloucester County and Camden County.

Through Monday afternoon, a number of power outages have been reported.

PECO is reporting 183 outages which are affecting 12,903 customers. PSE&G reports 10,356 customers are affected due to 185 outages. Delmarva Power is reporting 12 outages which are affecting 302 customers.

