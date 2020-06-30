WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Beach bars in Delaware have been ordered to close ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend. Gov. John Carney made the announcement Tuesday afternoon and is expected to sign an executive order later this afternoon.

Carney also added that the state will not move into phase three of reopening, it will remain in phase two.

New Castle County officials support Carney’s decision to stay in phase two.

“You can’t have a healthy economy unless you first have a healthy community, so let’s do the work we need to do together — not just the governor, not just me but all of us, to make sure we’re wearing these masks, we’re physically distancing, we’re going out, getting tested at one of the COVID-19 testing sites,” New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer said.

Under phase three, large venues and restaurants would operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

CBS3 also learned that three lifeguards at Rehoboth Beach have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials don’t think there was any contact with visitors on the beach.

Officials say all of the city’s lifeguards will be tested within the next 24 hours.