REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19. Beach towns have seen a spike in confirmed cases of the virus lately.
Officials don’t think there was any contact with visitors on the beach. Officials say all of the city’s lifeguards will be tested within the next 24 hours.
Reopening is also stalling in Delaware. Gov. John Carney pulled the plug on the state’s move into Phase 3 Monday as new coronavirus cases rise across the country.
Philadelphia Officials Expected To Push Back City’s Move To Green Phase Of Reopening
New Castle County officials support the decision.
“You can’t have a healthy economy unless you first have a healthy community, so let’s do the work we need to do together — not just the governor, not just me but all of us, to make sure we’re wearing these masks, we’re physically distancing, we’re going out, getting tested at one of the COVID-19 testing sites,” New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer said.
In Phase 3, large venues and restaurants operate under limited, physical distancing protocols. We should learn more about the state’s reopening plan when Carney speaks Tuesday.
You must log in to post a comment.