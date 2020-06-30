Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City’s casinos are also scrambling to adjust their reopening plans based on the latest restrictions in the Garden State. Gov. Phil Murphy has temporarily banned all beverage services, including alcohol, along with smoking in casinos.
Some casinos, like Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean Casino Resort, still plan to open on Thursday, which is the first day casinos are allowed to reopen.
Others, including the Borgata, are waiting to welcome gamblers back.
