TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey’s travel advisory has been extended to impact travelers going to and from 16 states across the country. Gov. Phil Murphy updated the states the travel advisory applies to on Monday.

Under the travel advisory, anyone traveling to or returning to New Jersey from states with increasing COVID-19 rates are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory impacts anyone traveling by train, bus, car, plane and any other form of transportation.

The 14-day quarantine applies to travel from certain states that have a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10% higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The 16 states that are included in the travel advisory as of June 29 are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Officials say the list will be updated regularly.

On Monday, Gov. Murphy pumped the breaks on reopening indoor dining in the Garden State which was set to reopen later this week.

We have been cautious throughout every step of our restart. We’ve always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 29, 2020

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City has decided to place its reopening on hold. It was scheduled to reopen on Thursday, July 2, but will not remain closed until it’s safe to offer food and beverages.

There is no word yet on whether other Atlantic City casinos will do the same.